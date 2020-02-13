The Big Bull New Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's Film Gets A New Release Date

After a short hiatus, Abhishek Bachchan will be back on the big screen with Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. After unveiling the film's teaser poster a few weeks ago, the makers have now revealed the first poster of the movie.

Jr. Bachchan took to his Twitter page to drop the new poster and wrote, "#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned."

In the poster, the actor is seen striking a confident pose in a grey suit and brown shades. Apparently, the crime thriller is loosely based on the infamous stock-broker Harshad Mehta, who was charged for numerous financial crimes during the securities scams of 1992.

Speaking about working with Abhishek Bachchan, producer Anand Pandit earlier shared with a leading daily, "Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn't waste people's time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with."

Helmed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, The Big Bull is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 23, 2020.

