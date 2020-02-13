    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Big Bull New Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's Film Gets A New Release Date

      By
      |

      After a short hiatus, Abhishek Bachchan will be back on the big screen with Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. After unveiling the film's teaser poster a few weeks ago, the makers have now revealed the first poster of the movie.

      Jr. Bachchan took to his Twitter page to drop the new poster and wrote, "#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned."

      abr

      In the poster, the actor is seen striking a confident pose in a grey suit and brown shades. Apparently, the crime thriller is loosely based on the infamous stock-broker Harshad Mehta, who was charged for numerous financial crimes during the securities scams of 1992.

      Speaking about working with Abhishek Bachchan, producer Anand Pandit earlier shared with a leading daily, "Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn't waste people's time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with."

      Helmed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, The Big Bull is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 23, 2020.

      Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Troll Who Called Him 'Unemployed'; His Epic Reply Is A Must-Read!

      Abhishek Bachchan HUGS Vivek Oberoi Despite His NASTY DIG At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan!

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X