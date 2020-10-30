The Fault in Our Stars Author Praises Sanjana Sanghi For Her Performance In Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars

The actress also confessed that she had missed the message for over three months. She added in the caption that she was at a loss of words, and said, "ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with me for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain."

Sanjana's IG Post Caption

Sanjana further added, "Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, for watching our labour of love the very day it released, for embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! @johngreenwritesbooks."

Dil Bechara Released On July 24

Dil Bechara which was supposed to release in May 2020, saw an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film broke many records with its digital release as it was Sushant's last film.