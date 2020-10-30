The Fault in Our Stars Author Praises Sanjana Sanghi For Her Performance In Dil Bechara
Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account and shared an exciting news with her fans. The actress shared a screengrab of a message she received from John Green, the author of the book The Fault in Our Stars, praising her acting in her film based on the book.
Sanjana debuted as the main lead in Dil Bechara starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara was a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, which is also based on John Greens 2012 bestseller.
A message from John's verified account for Sanjana read, "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future."
Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars
The actress also confessed that she had missed the message for over three months. She added in the caption that she was at a loss of words, and said, "ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with me for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain."
Sanjana's IG Post Caption
Sanjana further added, "Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, for watching our labour of love the very day it released, for embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! @johngreenwritesbooks."
Dil Bechara Released On July 24
Dil Bechara which was supposed to release in May 2020, saw an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film broke many records with its digital release as it was Sushant's last film.
KBC 12: Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi Overwhelmed As Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question About Her
Sanjana Sanghi: Everything You Need To Know About The Dil Bechara Actress