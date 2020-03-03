    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Makers Of Baaghi 3 Recreated Syria In Mumbai!

      By
      |

      The biggest action movie of 2020 is almost here, the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 will hit the screens later this week. Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, it has created a buzz among the audience for its larger than life action sequences.

      For some sequences, a massive set of the backdrops of Syria was created in Mumbai and was almost one square kilometer in size. It is one of the biggest sets for a movie that was built in Mumbai.

      the-makers-of-baaghi-3-recreated-syria-in-mumbai

      Tiger will be seen performing stunts in the movie that haven't been witnessed by the audience before, it will be a treat for viewers and the Syrian backdrop is as intriguing as it is thrilling.

      Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Goes All Guns Blazing & On A Bone-breaking Spree For Sibling Love

      This time around Tiger AKA Ronnie will go up against a nation for family, Baaghi 3 has been extensively shot in Siberia where Tiger shot in negative temperatures for extended periods of time. Most of the action sequences in the movie have been shot in real life without the use of VFX.

      Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

      Read more about: baaghi 3
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X