The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's Netflix Film Explores Flaws In India's Caste System
Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday released the first look trailer of her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. The film based on a book of the same name by Aravind Adiga also stars Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav. and is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame.
While sharing the trailer on Twitter, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix"
The White Tiger Introduces Debutante Adarsh Gourav
The two-minute-twenty-seven-second long trailer shows Balram Halwai narrating his life as a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur. He takes a job as a driver for a US returned couple - Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka). He becomes a dutiful servant by making sure his masters are always happy. He can be seen talking them up, driving them to places, keeping their secrets.
The White Tiger Will Also Release In Theatres
We also see Pinky concerned about his way of thinking and trying to serve his masters, and tries to help him, But tables turn when one night, the couple try to trap him to save themselves. Balram then ensures his freedom from servitude and also leads a rebellion against the class system in India.
The White Tiger Will Premiere On Netflix On January 22
The Netflix film will also get a release in selected theatres, it is unsure if the December theatrical release will be in India or in the US. The film however, will premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021.
Priyanka Chopra Shares First Look From The White Tiger: This Is A Story That Needs To Be Told
