The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's Netflix Film Explores Flaws In India's Caste System

The White Tiger Introduces Debutante Adarsh Gourav

The two-minute-twenty-seven-second long trailer shows Balram Halwai narrating his life as a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur. He takes a job as a driver for a US returned couple - Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka). He becomes a dutiful servant by making sure his masters are always happy. He can be seen talking them up, driving them to places, keeping their secrets.

The White Tiger Will Also Release In Theatres

We also see Pinky concerned about his way of thinking and trying to serve his masters, and tries to help him, But tables turn when one night, the couple try to trap him to save themselves. Balram then ensures his freedom from servitude and also leads a rebellion against the class system in India.

The White Tiger Will Premiere On Netflix On January 22

The Netflix film will also get a release in selected theatres, it is unsure if the December theatrical release will be in India or in the US. The film however, will premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021.