      Sorry Kartik & Sara, But Love Aaj Kal Is A Flop Show; These Memes Claim So!

      By Lekhaka
      Today, the much awaited movie of Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, which marks the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, hit the theatres and the film failed to live up to fans expectation. In fact, there are more memes on social media than a decent review about the film. More than Kartik, it's Sara, who is being brutally trolled for her 'overacting' in the film and fans are pretty shocked because she was quite good in her debut Kedarnath. In fact, a netizen wrote, "So movie is as bad as #SaraAliKhan 's dialogue delivery 🙄."

      Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Breaks Your Heart With This Kartik-Sara's Insipid Love Tale

      Have a look at these memes below..

      The FilmiBeat review of the film reads, "Imtiaz Ali, who redefined love with films like Socha Na Thha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha in the past, barely makes you root for the lead pair's romance in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal. After two successive disappointing fares in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal and his latest outing, all one feels like telling the filmmaker is, 'Aana toh poori tarah aana, ya toh aana hi mat.'"

      Did you catch Love Aaj Kal today? Do share your review in our comments section below.

