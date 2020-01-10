This Fan Compares Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Battle With Battle Of Winterfell In Game Of Thrones

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer, Tanahji: The Unsung Warrior is now out in the theatres and fans are loving the biographical period action film. Directed by Om Raut, the film follows a military general and brave warrior, Tanhaji Malusare.

Ajay Devgn plays the title role of Tanhaji, while Kajol is seen playing his on-screen wife, Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod and Sharad Kelkar will be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film has received a lot of praise for the action sequence, war scenes and powerful performances. A fan on twitter has gone as far as to say the battle of Kondhana has the same vibe as HBO's hit fantasy series, Game of Thrones. He compared the battle scene with GOT's most loved and hated battle from season 8, the Battle of Winterfell.

Take a look at the tweet,

Battle of Kondhana has Battle of Winterfell vibes. 🔥 #TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — Bhushan Kadam (@BhushaanKadam) January 10, 2020

If you need a reminder, the Battle of Winterfell was crucial in the fictional history of GOT. All of the North came together with the Starks and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen to save the seven kingdoms from the Night King's army of White Walkers. Even though the episode received plenty of backlash, it is also one of the best episodes from the final season of the show.

The Battle of Winterfell was a doozy, and we’re still not over it pic.twitter.com/cLFLiY6Ovs — Mashable (@mashable) May 1, 2019

Ajay's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows the battle that didn't just decide the fate of Kondhana but the entirety of Southern India. Tanhaji had been ordered by Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to capture Kondhana and stop Mughal invasion. The battle called as Battle of Sinhagad takes place between Maratha army led by Tanhaji Malusare and Mughal army lead by the emperor's trusted commander Uday Bhan.

With either the sense of patriotism or love for the actor, many took to their twitter accounts and praised the film in unusual ways, take a look:

Vfx = faad

Saif ki acting = angaar 🔥

BGM= tabad tod@ajaydevgn

Sir vimal thoda km khaya kro😜

.

Overall amazing movie



Full review coming in night on my YouTube channel (link in bio) #TanhajiReview#Tanhaji#TanhajiDay#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior



Next movie #Chappak — Mohit Samtani (@mohitsamtanii) January 10, 2020

I'm ecstatic in the movie #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior

What a huge and stiff role played Bhai @ajaydevgn and #SaifAliKhan

Bitter and stunning role played Bhabhi Ji@itsKajolD and @Officialneha — Krishan Dalal (@imKD8) January 10, 2020

TANHAJI IS A ROAR....🚩🙏

Starts with a bang ends with a bang ..will make u cry..will make u feel proud..everything.I have never seen a historical period saga this much epic!#TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD @SharadK7 @TSeries @Officialneha pic.twitter.com/DEahD7fXZe — Shwetabh Shashwat (@shwetabh_) January 10, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released this Friday along with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajnikanth's Darbar. While Chhapaak is also a biopic, Darbar is a commercial cop action drama.

