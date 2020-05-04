This Holi, Rishi Kapoor Was Discussing Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: I'm Fine With 45 Guests
He might not have come across as the 'sweetest dad', who has always good things to say about his son, Ranbir Kapoor. But, Rishi Kapoor was one doting dad, who was brutally honest with his opinions! Be it his son or any other actor, Rishi Kapoor has always said what he meant from his heart, as he was never a fan of 'sugarcoated' talk. A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode, leaving everyone shattered and devastated!
Rishi Kapoor's LAST WISH When He Realised He Won't Be Able To Make It Will Leave You In Tears!
He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor and kids- Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. We have come across his recent conversation with Meena Iyer, wherein he had talked about many things, including, Ranbir's wedding.
'I Am Okay With 45-Odd People Too'
According to Bangalore Mirror, Meena Iyer met Rishi Kapoor on March 9, 2020, a day before Holi.
While speaking to Meena Iyer, Rishi Kapoor told her that he would be okay if Ranbir wants to go for an intimate wedding. "It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too."
'Ranbir Is A Private Person'
Rishi Kapoor had further told Meena, "I will tell my friends and well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy."
Alia Was Accepted By Rishi & Neetu Kapoor Wholeheartedly
We all saw how a few days ago, at the funeral of Rishi Kapoor, Alia was as involved and as devastated as Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. The actress was constantly there for the Kapoors and made sure to extend her emotional support to the family. She was also seen taking Riddhima on a video call, so that the latter could say a final goodbye to her father, as she couldn't reach Mumbai on time.
Cut To Present
There's no denying that currently, wedding would be the last thing on Ranbir and Alia's minds. However, it is great to see how the two are there for each other in this tough time!
Strength to the couple, as well as the entire Kapoor family.
Rishi Kapoor Funeral Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Stares Sadly; Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Break Down