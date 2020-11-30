Three Generations Of Deols In Apne 2: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Karan Deol Team Up For The Sequel

Remember how the terrific Deol trio of the legendary superstar Dharmendra and his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol created magic on screen with Apne? Now, 14 years later, the team is up for an encore. Joining the terrific trio this time will be Sunny's elder son Karan Deol, and that makes this project even more interesting!

Anil Sharma and Deepak Mukut has got a casting coup in place. Anil will be the only director in Bollywood to have worked with the three generations of the Deols. The second installment of the film has been in the works for sometime and now, the entire script is in place. Apne had touched a billion hearts with a good mix of action, emotions and values.

Keeping the essence and values of the first film, Apne 2 takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions and entertainment with new characters being added in.

The makers will be shooting from March next year, in Punjab and Europe and the family entertaining sports drama is being readied for a grand release on Diwali 2021.

Legendary actor Dharmendra said in an official statement, "Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shoot."

Anticipation levels have sky rocketed and this will definitely be the big Diwali extravaganza next year to look forward to.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presents Apne 2 starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Deepak Mukut, the film is slated to release on Diwali, 2021.

