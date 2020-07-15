Three Staff Near Rekha's Bungalow Test Positive For COVID-19 After The Actress's Security Guard

Last week, veteran actress Rekha's bungalow, Sea Springs at the Bandra Bandstand area in Mumbai was sealed and declared a containment zone by the BMC officials after her security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, as per a report in Hindustan Times, three staff members working in the nearby bungalows of the actor's residence have also tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The report states that the three security guard were among close contacts of the COVID-19 security guard stationed at Rekha's bungalow.

The leading daily further stated that BMC officials tested close contacts of Rekha's guard, including security staff guarding a bungalow owned by lyricist Javed Akhtar and the housing society where both the bungalows are located. While the guard at Akhtar's bungalow tested negative, three guards from the housing society tested positive for COVID-19.

A BMC official told Hindustan Times, "The two bungalows [Rekha's and Akhtar's] are located in the society, but both have separate access and the gate of the society is separate. But the security guards of Rekha, Akhtar and those of the society used the same toilet. Hence three security staff members of the society also tested positive. They have been institutionally quarantined and are asymptomatic."

While many portals stated that it is not yet known whether Rekha, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks, took a COVID-19 test, a Hindustan Times report quoted a BMC official as saying, "We had gone to her house on Monday, but were not allowed in. We cannot force them to test due to which we have intimated them that they should get tested, if they feel so."

Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Anupam Kher's family, and TV actors Parth Samthaan and Shrenu Parikh have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. One of Sara Ali Khan's staff has also tested positive for COVID-19.

