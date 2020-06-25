Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan Thanked Sushant Singh Rajput For Being The Most Supportive Co-Star

An old video of Sara Ali Khan praising her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced online. Sara debuted as an actress alongside Sushant in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial that released in 2018. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and reports revealed that the late actor had been battling depression for the past six months.

In the video, during a press conference for their film, while talking about Sushant, Sara says, "I don't know how I've done in the film. I've really, really tried my best. But I don't think I would've been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me, and while on set with him I also managed to learn some acting."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmygyan Videos (@filmygyanvideos) on Jun 19, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

According to director Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant was affected by all the attention going towards Sara during the promotions of the film Kedarnath, since it was a star kid's debut. In an interview, Abhishek said, "I remember when Kedarnath was coming out, the media had just slammed it. I don't know what happened, he could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was centred around Sara at that time. He was just kind of lost. When the film released and it did really well, I sent him a message."

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, her father Saif Ali Khan, in an interview with The Times of India revealed that Sara was shocked and 'very, very, very upset' after finding out about Sushant's death. "She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left-handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor," Saif said.

Saif also worked with Sushant in Dil Bechara, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Sara Reacted When She Heard About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara To Premiere On Disney+Hotstar On July 24