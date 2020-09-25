Tia Bajpai Shares Her Drug Test Report, Urges Others To Do The Same

Actor Tia Bajpai took to her Instagram page and shared the report of her voluntary drug test. She went on to urge other Bollywood artists to do the same, if they don't want to get dragged into the ongoing drug case investigation by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB currently has arrested 18 people in the drug case and are summoning several big film actors.

Tia shared a picture on Instagram while holding the drug test report in her hand. She wrote in the caption, "Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don't want to get generalised, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain. #NotAllAreDruggies #GetATestDone #SayNoToDrugs."

The 1920: Evil Returns actor also shared a video talking about the ongoing NCB investigation and how the industry's name is being tainted due to few people. She said, "Right now, the entertainment industry is being maligned because of certain people consuming drugs. That is why I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves."

"I would also request all my fellow artists to please get a drug test done and put it out in the public domain. Do it for yourselves, do it for your family, do it for your career and most importantly, do it for all the fans who love you unconditionally," Tia added.

The NCB found evidence of a drug racket while investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Since then, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty and others have been arrested on the charges of procuring drugs. Other names that have emerged in the case include Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. All celebs have been summoned by the agency for questioning. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the NCB is also working on a list of male actors soon to be summoned.

