Tiger Shroff On How It's Not Easy To Be A Star Kid: It's Double The Effort To Make It On Our Own

Tiger Shroff Says There's An Added Pressure To Being A Star's Son

"Being my father's son, there's an added pressure of being a star's son. People think it's very easy for us. I won't lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It's easier for people who are from the film industry but it's double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father's shadow," Tiger was quoted as saying by IANS.

'I Have Become An Easy Target,' Says Tiger Shroff

He further added, "My father has been in this industry for 30 odd years. He has seen the highs and lows of the industry and he protected me from that from a very young age. Now, that I am out there in the open, I have become an easy target."

Earlier, Vivek Oberoi Had Voiced His Opinion On Nepotism In Bollywood

On being called 'nepotism born' by a netizen on Twitter, the actor had reacted by saying, "Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance."

However, Manoj Bajpayee Feels That The Industry Celebrates Mediocrity, And Ignores Those Who Are Actually Talented

"Let me start with this, the world is not fair. I have been saying this since 20 years that as an industry we celebrate mediocrity. Forget about industry, as a nation we celebrate mediocrity. Something is lacking somewhere -- in our thought process, our value system. When we see talent, we immediately want to ignore or push it away. This is the value system of ours which is so deplorable," the actor was quoted as saying in a recent interview.