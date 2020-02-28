Tiger Shroff Admits He Had A Crush On Shraddha Kapoor In School; Was Too Scared To Confess

Tiger Shroff, who is all set to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in their upcoming film Baaghi 3, recently admitted that he had a huge crush on her when they were in school. He shared that he was very scared to confess it to Shraddha, so he simply used to look at her from far.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tiger said, "I used to have a huge crush on her in school," referring to Shraddha.

To this, Shraddha replied, "Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh (I didn't even know... if I had known), then I could do something na about it."

He confessed, "Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha (I used to get very scared. I would just look at her). Not in a creepy way, but main bas door se dekhta tha (I would just gaze at her from afar). Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the (When she would pass me in the hallway, her hair would fly)."

"Tab main Baaghi nahi tha (I was not a rebel back then)," he hilariously added.

When asked what he found irresistible about Shraddha, he replied it would be easier to answer what he didn't find irresistible about her - which is nothing!

Some time back, Varun Dhawan had admitted that he had a big crush on Shraddha when they were in school. Shraddha and Varun were promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the action film franchise Baaghi. Apart from Shraddha and Tiger, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmad Khan, it is scheduled for release on March 6.

