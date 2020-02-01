Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish For Dad Jackie Shroff: 'Won't Ever Be As Cool, Good Looking As You'

One of Bollywood's coolest actors, Jackie Shroff celebrates his 63rd birthday today. His son Tiger Shroff, who has always been vocal about drawing inspiration from him, wished him in the sweetest way possible by sharing a throwback picture of the Ram Lakhan actor with a heartfelt caption.

The Baaghi 3 actor posted a throwback picture where Jackie is seen posing with a revolver and his swag is unmatchable. He captioned the click as, "Prob wont ever be as cool,talented,good looking,effortless,loved(list goes on)as you! But one things for sure you'll never be as proud of me as i am of you. Happy birthday daddy."

Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff too shared a blast from the past in which young Jackie is seen playing with daughter Krishna. She wrote, "Happy birthday, kiddo! May this year be the best ever!"

Recently, Jackie delivered a sweet speech during the wrap-up of Baaghi 3 where he spoke about his immense love and respect for the team. He ended his speech with a sweet kiss on son Tiger Shroff's forehead.

Earlier while speaking about sharing screen space with Tiger for the first time in Baaghi 3, Jackie shared, "I can't explain the feeling in words. When I saw how sincerely my son performed I felt complete as a human being and as a parent. This is the first time I watched my son at work. Believe me, I was never even half as focused and dedicated as he is."

