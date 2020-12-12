Tiger Shroff Calls Allu Arjun His Favourite Tollywood Hero; Says 'Wish I Could Move Like Him'

Tiger Shroff Says He Wished He Could Move Like Allu Arjun

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, when a fan asked Tiger to say something about Allu Arjun, the Baaghi actor replied, "@alluarjunonline my fav tollywood hero. wish i could move like him." Aww, that's so sweet of Tiger.

Tiger Shroff Wants To Work With Allu Arjun

In the past, Tiger Shroff has often expressed his desire to work with the stylish star. With Tiger Shroff and Allu Arjun being amazing dancers, it would be interesting to watch the duo share screen space someday.

On The Other Hand, Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Is A Huge Fan Of Tiger Shroff

Earlier, this year, the Tollywood actor had shared a video of his son gushing over Tiger Shroff whom the kid lovingly calls 'Tiger squash'. In reply to the heartwarming message, the Heropanti actor had written, "HaHa love my new name! Sir pls tell Ayaan he's invited on all my film sets not just Baaghi 😄❤🙏."