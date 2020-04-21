Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani Living Together Amid Lockdown? Krishna Shroff Reacts To Reports

While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to go public with their relationship, their cute PDA and flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts often sets several tongues wagging. Disha shares a great bond with Tiger's sister, Krishna and the girls have lately been giving us a sneak-peek into their adorable camaraderie with their videos and comments on social media.

Recently, rumours flew thick that Disha and Tiger have moved in together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Reacting to these reports, Krishna turned down these rumours while speaking with Mumbai Mirror.

When asked if Tiger and Disha are living together, she told the tabloid, "She isn't, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes."

She also opened up about Tiger-Disha's friendship and said, "He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

Krishna revealed that Tiger has a very good sense of humour though it takes time to understand him. She also said that she is enjoying his company amid the lockdown and told the daily, "I don't see him as much as I used to before he joined films. Now, we're bonding more, having dinner together every day. We hadn't done that in a while. At night, we play board games."

Meanwhile, Krishna's boyfriend Eban Hyams has moved in with her amid the lockdown. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, she opened up about their relationship and was quoted as saying, "He is very attractive, really my type. Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common."

While Tiger, Krishna and their mother, Ayesha are homebound in Mumbai, Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune due to the nationwide lockdown.

