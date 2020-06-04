Tiger Shroff Lookalike Dances To Michael Jackson Amid Heavy Storm, Video Goes Viral!

A video of Tiger Shroff's lookalike, dancing in heavy rains, is going viral on the internet. The video shows a man who bears a stark resemblance to Bollywood's action hero, Tiger Shroff, dancing on top of a building, amid the storm. Take a look!

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "This @iTIGERSHROFF lookalike wins the Internet for today!" The lookalike grooving to a Michael Jackson song, as the heavy rain lashes at him, makes for a very intriguing video which has been viewed over 43,000 times.

This @iTIGERSHROFF lookalike wins the Internet for today! pic.twitter.com/Ip3nd6JvaH — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) June 3, 2020

Tiger himself is a known super fan of Michael Jackson, and has often taken to his social media handles to pay tribute to the pop icon by creating dance videos. On Jackson's ninth death anniversary last year, Tiger had shared a tribute to the former, dancing to 'Khalibali' from the Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavaat. He had written, "Can't believe it's been 9 years already. I'm sure even khilji would've offered you his throne. #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh."

Talking about work, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 is the third installment to the action thriller film franchise, Baaghi. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Next, Tiger will be seen in Rambo, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood cult classic film of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with Tiger in War.

