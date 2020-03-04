Tiger Shroff Opens Up About His Bollywood Career: 'I Have Never Received A Good Review In My Life'
While Tiger Shroff's films mint smashing figures at the box office, the young lad is yet to impress the critics with his acting skills. However, the Baaghi 3 actor says that he is unfazed by the critical reception of the films.
Recently, while speaking with a group of reporters, the actor said, "I've never received a good review in my life. For me, what matters most is the public word of mouth. And box-office is important too. I feel action is a universal language. The highest-grossing films have been action films the world over."
When asked if he would like to explore a different space in the future, Tiger said, "I'd love to do a musical like La La Land. I really like those holistic, full-package performers like Gene Kelly who would sing, dance and perform."
The actor also opened up about the action in his upcoming film, Baaghi 3 and continued, "I don't like gruesome action in my movies," Tiger says, "I do action that children can watch. I like superheroes a lot. As you noticed, we have taken (ideas from) Spiderman and Wonder Woman."
In the same interview, Tiger's co-star Shraddha Kapoor also spoke about her character in Baaghi 3 and revealed, "It's a character I've never played before. Her personality trait is really fun. She is energetic and she has a different way of communicating herself."
On the dispensability of female actors in franchise movies - male leads, most often, are retained - Shraddha agreed that it is a common attitude and said, "I think it's absolutely right (to say that). But I think whatever is meant to come to you eventually does. I feel if I'm cast in a particular film then there's something that I'll bring to the table that will add value. Sometimes, an actor may not want to do a certain film; that also happens."
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh. The action film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.
Tiger Shroff On Student Of The Year 2 Failure: It Was My Fault
Tiger Shroff Reveals Why He Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh!