    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tiger Shroff Opens Up About His Bollywood Career: 'I Have Never Received A Good Review In My Life'

      By
      |

      While Tiger Shroff's films mint smashing figures at the box office, the young lad is yet to impress the critics with his acting skills. However, the Baaghi 3 actor says that he is unfazed by the critical reception of the films.

      tiger-shroff

      Recently, while speaking with a group of reporters, the actor said, "I've never received a good review in my life. For me, what matters most is the public word of mouth. And box-office is important too. I feel action is a universal language. The highest-grossing films have been action films the world over."

      When asked if he would like to explore a different space in the future, Tiger said, "I'd love to do a musical like La La Land. I really like those holistic, full-package performers like Gene Kelly who would sing, dance and perform."

      The actor also opened up about the action in his upcoming film, Baaghi 3 and continued, "I don't like gruesome action in my movies," Tiger says, "I do action that children can watch. I like superheroes a lot. As you noticed, we have taken (ideas from) Spiderman and Wonder Woman."

      In the same interview, Tiger's co-star Shraddha Kapoor also spoke about her character in Baaghi 3 and revealed, "It's a character I've never played before. Her personality trait is really fun. She is energetic and she has a different way of communicating herself."

      On the dispensability of female actors in franchise movies - male leads, most often, are retained - Shraddha agreed that it is a common attitude and said, "I think it's absolutely right (to say that). But I think whatever is meant to come to you eventually does. I feel if I'm cast in a particular film then there's something that I'll bring to the table that will add value. Sometimes, an actor may not want to do a certain film; that also happens."

      Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh. The action film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

      Tiger Shroff On Student Of The Year 2 Failure: It Was My Fault

      Tiger Shroff Reveals Why He Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh!

      Read more about: tiger shroff bollywood baaghi 3
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 15:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X