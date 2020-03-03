    For Quick Alerts
      Tiger Shroff Gets Emotional In A Note For His Fans: Your Love Pushes Me When I Can’t Go Anymore

      Tiger Shroff turned 30 yesterday, and as expected, the Student Of The Year 2 actor's social media was flooded with birthday wishes from other celebs and his fans. Overwhelmed by all the love he received, Tiger took to Twitter to thank everyone for making his birthday special. Read Tiger's gratitude filled post for all his fans.

      Tiger Thanks Fans For BDay Wishes In A Heartfelt Note

      Tiger wrote, "To all my friends, supporters, fans, fcs, my tigerians, and our extended family. Me aap sab ko shukriya kehna chahunga from the bottom of my heart for making my birthday special. It's always your love and support that drives me and pushes me when I know I can't go anymore. Me jo kuch bhi karta hu, aap hi ke waje se karta hu. Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings and the fuel to my fire. #Baaghi3 is only possible because of YOU." (sic)

      In terms of work, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, which is the third installment of his action film franchise, Baaghi. He will be starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in this Ahmad Khan directorial. The actor also recently announced that a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is scheduled for release in July 2021.

      Tiger was last seen in the Siddharth Anand's super hit action film War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

