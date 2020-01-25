    For Quick Alerts
      Tiger Shroff Shares The Perfect Build-Up For Baaghi 3 As He Takes Fans Down Memory Lane, Find Out!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Baaghi 3. The actor shared a series of videos on his social media from Baaghi 1, Baaghi 2, and a small teaser for Baaghi 3.

      The actor took to social media and shared 3 videos back to back with the caption 'Round 1' for Baaghi, 'Round 2' and 'Round 3 or final round? coming soon' as a build-up for Baaghi 3.

      Tiger Shroff

      Tiger Shroff aces every character he plays on-screen. The actor is in full swing with his Baaghi 3 preparations and was shooting in extreme weather conditions like at exotic locations in Serbia. Tiger has time and again treated his fans with his movie looks and fans have been drooling over it.

      Earlier, Tiger shared a BTS picture from the sets of WAR. Tiger Shroff set the screens on fire with the movie WAR which was the highest grosser of 2019.

      The fans were enlightened to see the on-screen action scenes and were in complete sync. The action sequences were loved and kept everyone stunned with how unexpectedly stunning was each of the action scenes.

      After setting the screens on fire with WAR, Tiger will now be seen in Baaghi 3 which is directed by Ahmad Khan and will also star Shraddha Kapoor.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
