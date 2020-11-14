Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Announces Break Up With Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff announced her break up with boyfriend Eban Hyams, and is also reported to have deleted her pictures with the Australian basketball player.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the news and requested her fans to not tag them together in posts. "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Krishna and Eban used to often post pictures and share their lives on their social media handles. The two spent the lockdown together and used to treat fans to adorable posts.

They had celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first meeting in May this year. "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us," Eban had said in the Instagram live.

He had also admitted that marriage was on the cards, when a fan asked if the two were already married. "If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it's definitely on the cards," he had said.

Rumours of the two being married started doing the rounds when Eban once addressed Krishna as his 'wifey'. Krishna had dismissed the rumours in an interview. "It's hilarious, just a term. And it's crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married," she was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

