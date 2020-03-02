    For Quick Alerts
      Tiger Shroff On Student Of The Year 2 Failure: It Was My Fault

      Tiger Shroff's last release, Student Of The Year 2 failed to strike a right chord with the audience and rather than blaming anyone else, the actor takes the blame on himself.

      In his group interview with the media, Tiger Shroff spoke about SOTY 2 failure and said, "I got a lot of feedback from my fans as well, saying, 'We used to see you as this one-man army take down machines single-handedly and here you're getting beaten up in college, we couldn't digest that.' I guess it's my fault and my failure to not do it convincingly."

      Tiger is currently gearing up for his next release, Baaghi 3, which is an out-and-out action flick and also casts Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the key roles.

      Speaking of doing an action film, Tiger said, "If there's no emotion or reason in an action movie, then that action just becomes a show reel and feels like a decoration. Once the action has a reason then that action multiplies and the audiences also feel connected and more engaged."

      Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the franchise and is helmed by Ahmed khan. While praising his director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger said, "It's man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I'm fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little vfx has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid sir."

      Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 23:41 [IST]
