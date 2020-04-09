Awkward! Tiger Shroff Thinks Kriti Sanon Is Out Of His League; The Actress Says ‘What Rubbish!’

Did Tiger Shroff just take a sly dig at his Heropanti co-star, Kriti Sanon? We think so! In a recent tête-à-tête with a media portal, when Tiger was asked if he would reunite with Kriti again in the sequel of Heropanti, Tiger rather gave a 'weird' answer.

In February, Tiger had announced the sequel of Heropanti titled Heropanti 2 and tweeted, "This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby."

Speaking of reuniting with Kriti again in Heropanti 2, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Right now, we don't even have a script that's locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see."

Tiger also said that Kriti is out of his league. "I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me," asserted Tiger, leaving Kriti quite surprised with his statement.

While reacting to Tiger's statement on Twitter, Kriti wrote, "Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I'm ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF."

Is there any cold war brewing between Tiger and Kriti? Our guessing game is as good as yours!

On a related note, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which was helmed by Ahmed Khan. Interestingly, Ahmed and Tiger will collaborate for Heropanti 2 as well. We have to wait and watch if Kriti will come on board or the makers will rope in any other actress.