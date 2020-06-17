Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 Is One Of The Top Successful Films Of The Year 2020

The first half of 2020 saw a tumultuous time for the entertainment industry. Many films were a hit, some a miss. But, in the first half of the year, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has emerged as one of the top films of 2020 and was the highest opener of the year as well.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 received a tremendous response at the box office but abruptly, stopped running on the screens due to the theatres shutting down as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. The film charted a massive 135.08 crores worldwide and even on the last day, it minted a good collection of 6.5 crores. Had the lockdown not been in place, the film would have charted multi-folds at the box office in its normal course.

Even though Baaghi 3's theatrical run was cut short it earned 17.50 crores net at the domestic box office on the opening day, which was the highest opening day collection for 2020 Bollywood film so far and had a worldwide gross collection of 135.08 crores.

Tiger Shroff has always delivered his action scenes impeccably and the Baaghi franchise holds testimony to that! The 'youngest action star of the world’ has been riding high on the success of his recent release and also, on the love he has been receiving from the audience especially for his action skills.

Tiger is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and is all set to shoot for his next film Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021.

