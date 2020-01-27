Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed By 'Four Drunk Boys' In Train; Director Calls For Help

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently took to his Twitter page on Republic Day to call for help as his niece was being harassed by 'four drunk boys' on a train bound for Bengaluru. He urged people to help her out in any way possible.

The director tweeted, "My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help."

As soon as Tigmanshu's tweet went viral, netizens tried to help him. A user wrote, "I have already tweeted it to railway ministry and I called the railway central help line number, please share the pnr and berth and train number ASAP." "Very sad incident Sir! Apologies, just saw your post. You must forward this tweet to the Railway Minister and dept of Home Affairs too. To make them understand that these incidents are so prevailant... still none of them are paying heed. Where is a team of force for railways?, read another tweet.

Thankfully, the issue got resolved soon and the filmmaker thanked Twitter users for their support as well as the police and the railway department for taking the appropriate action. However, he also tweeted that none of the helpline numbers worked.

He wrote, "Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys

His next tweet read, "I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart 🙏🙏."

Soon, the Twitter handle of Indian Railways replied back and asked him to share the unresponsive helpline number which he dialled. The tweet read, "Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding."

