    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tiktoker Imitates Ananya Panday & His Videos Are Going Viral For All The Hilarious Reasons!

      By
      |

      The sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the netizens infuriated. Many believe that the existence of nepotism in the film industry is one of the reasons behind Sushant's suicide. While there's no confirmation about such claims, netizens are constantly slamming and targeting a few celebrities like, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor. Apart from them, they also called out the Khans of Bollywood and trended the hashtag #BoycottKhans on Twitter and vowed to never watch their movies again!

      a-tiktoker-imitates-ananya-panday-his-videos-are-going-viral-for-all-the-hilarious-reasons

      Amid all the nepotism debate and hatred towards the star kids, some hilarious videos of a Tiktoker named Ronit have been going viral on the Internet. Netizens are in awe of Ronit for imitating Ananya to a T. Have a look at his videos...

      View this post on Instagram

      Or kon kon kar sakta hai 😂😂 mai to bilkul nhi kar sakta😆tag @ananyapanday and your friendss 😋😋💕 #ananyapanday#explore#viral#talent#mimic#copy#explorepage#india#indian#wig#blue#comedy#funny#thekapilsharmashow @kapilsharma #tongue#tiktok#expression#acting

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Its really weird how technology is able to even give u lipstick 🤣🤣🤣 tag your friends and @ananyapanday 💕💕 thanku so much for 60k 😁😘 #ananyapanday #mimic#acting#comedy#funny#tiktok @indiatiktok #lipstick#polkadot#actress#instadaily#explorepage#explore#viral#copy#expression

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Disclaimer: this video is not to roast or make fun off or spread hate to anybody this is just a fun act to bring smile on your faces😁❤️❤️ (watch till end)tag your friends and @ananyapanday 🤗💕💕😁 #struggle#india#ananyapanday #comedy#funny#tiktok @indiatiktok #meme #viral#explorepage#explore#instadaily

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Mere boxers jalte hai 🔥😂😂 another one with @ananyapanday tag her 😂💕 #ananyapanday #headphone #sony#tiktok#mimic#funny#comedy#wig#india#copy#viral#explore#explorepage#duet @indiatiktok

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      So mannyy of u wanted me to do @ananyapanday so will continue doing her 😂😂 tag her in the comments and thanku for so much love ❤️😂 #ananyapandey #meme#funny#comedy#wig#struggle #tiktok @indiatiktok #india#indian#explore#viral#explorepage#danceshow #memepage

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Areyy yaar ye kya hora haiii🤣🤣 another one w/ @ananyapanday 🤣🤣 #anayapandey#instadaily#instagram#comedy#funny#copy#influencer#tiktok#tiktoker @indiatiktok #funny #memepage#memes

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Thankuuu so much for all the love on this video😁😁💕 (any meme pages taking this vid pls give credits im the original creator ,thanku 😊) tag @ananyapanday 🤣💕#ananyapandey #memepage @naughtyworld_ @just.lol.things @error69 @ghantaa @laughtercolours #funny#comedy#tiktok#meme#itsme#explorepage#viral#originalvideo#influencer#duet @indiatiktok

      A post shared by •R O N I T• (@ronit.ashra) on

      Here's what netizens have to say about these videos..

      @_blogoholic: "YOU'RE SOO GOOD MAN"

      @neelamrajofficial: "Wah..kya bat hai..looks like Annaya pande is copying you."

      @the_sahilraj: "Yeah....u really doing good, it's so funny."

      @neharanipas: "Are u both twins by any chance! Coz expressions n face! Its soooo similar♥ another good peice 😊💁🏼♀ @ronit.ashra."

      @prajwal.zirpe: "U ruined her image in my mind now everytime i will see her it will remind me of you only 😂 @ronit.ashra."

      @funnygirlrox: "Lol I love watching his videos. The way he copies the expressions is so on point."

      On a related note, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

      Read more about: ananya panday tiktok
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X