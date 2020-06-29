Tiktoker Imitates Ananya Panday & His Videos Are Going Viral For All The Hilarious Reasons!

The sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the netizens infuriated. Many believe that the existence of nepotism in the film industry is one of the reasons behind Sushant's suicide. While there's no confirmation about such claims, netizens are constantly slamming and targeting a few celebrities like, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor. Apart from them, they also called out the Khans of Bollywood and trended the hashtag #BoycottKhans on Twitter and vowed to never watch their movies again!

Amid all the nepotism debate and hatred towards the star kids, some hilarious videos of a Tiktoker named Ronit have been going viral on the Internet. Netizens are in awe of Ronit for imitating Ananya to a T. Have a look at his videos...

Here's what netizens have to say about these videos..

@_blogoholic: "YOU'RE SOO GOOD MAN"

@neelamrajofficial: "Wah..kya bat hai..looks like Annaya pande is copying you."

@the_sahilraj: "Yeah....u really doing good, it's so funny."

@neharanipas: "Are u both twins by any chance! Coz expressions n face! Its soooo similar♥ another good peice 😊💁🏼♀ @ronit.ashra."

@prajwal.zirpe: "U ruined her image in my mind now everytime i will see her it will remind me of you only 😂 @ronit.ashra."

@funnygirlrox: "Lol I love watching his videos. The way he copies the expressions is so on point."

On a related note, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.