Tiktoker Imitates Ananya Panday & His Videos Are Going Viral For All The Hilarious Reasons!
The sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the netizens infuriated. Many believe that the existence of nepotism in the film industry is one of the reasons behind Sushant's suicide. While there's no confirmation about such claims, netizens are constantly slamming and targeting a few celebrities like, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor. Apart from them, they also called out the Khans of Bollywood and trended the hashtag #BoycottKhans on Twitter and vowed to never watch their movies again!
Amid all the nepotism debate and hatred towards the star kids, some hilarious videos of a Tiktoker named Ronit have been going viral on the Internet. Netizens are in awe of Ronit for imitating Ananya to a T. Have a look at his videos...
Or kon kon kar sakta hai 😂😂 mai to bilkul nhi kar sakta😆tag @ananyapanday and your friendss 😋😋💕 #ananyapanday#explore#viral#talent#mimic#copy#explorepage#india#indian#wig#blue#comedy#funny#thekapilsharmashow @kapilsharma #tongue#tiktok#expression#acting
Its really weird how technology is able to even give u lipstick 🤣🤣🤣 tag your friends and @ananyapanday 💕💕 thanku so much for 60k 😁😘 #ananyapanday #mimic#acting#comedy#funny#tiktok @indiatiktok #lipstick#polkadot#actress#instadaily#explorepage#explore#viral#copy#expression
Disclaimer: this video is not to roast or make fun off or spread hate to anybody this is just a fun act to bring smile on your faces😁❤️❤️ (watch till end)tag your friends and @ananyapanday 🤗💕💕😁 #struggle#india#ananyapanday #comedy#funny#tiktok @indiatiktok #meme #viral#explorepage#explore#instadaily
So mannyy of u wanted me to do @ananyapanday so will continue doing her 😂😂 tag her in the comments and thanku for so much love ❤️😂 #ananyapandey #meme#funny#comedy#wig#struggle #tiktok @indiatiktok #india#indian#explore#viral#explorepage#danceshow #memepage
Thankuuu so much for all the love on this video😁😁💕 (any meme pages taking this vid pls give credits im the original creator ,thanku 😊) tag @ananyapanday 🤣💕#ananyapandey #memepage @naughtyworld_ @just.lol.things @error69 @ghantaa @laughtercolours #funny#comedy#tiktok#meme#itsme#explorepage#viral#originalvideo#influencer#duet @indiatiktok
Here's what netizens have to say about these videos..
@_blogoholic: "YOU'RE SOO GOOD MAN"
@neelamrajofficial: "Wah..kya bat hai..looks like Annaya pande is copying you."
@the_sahilraj: "Yeah....u really doing good, it's so funny."
@neharanipas: "Are u both twins by any chance! Coz expressions n face! Its soooo similar♥ another good peice 😊💁🏼♀ @ronit.ashra."
@prajwal.zirpe: "U ruined her image in my mind now everytime i will see her it will remind me of you only 😂 @ronit.ashra."
@funnygirlrox: "Lol I love watching his videos. The way he copies the expressions is so on point."
On a related note, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.