Tisca Chopra Asks Why Choose Sides; Destruction Of Kangana's Office & Rhea's Manhandling Is Terrible

As Bollywood celebrities open up about the ongoing debate in the industry, some have shown support for Kangana Ranaut while others have stood with Rhea Chakraborty. Now, actress Tisca Chopra has asked why there is a need to pick sides, she also feels that this is a situation of extreme polarisation.

The actress shared on her Twitter account, "The whole government vs government, the channel vs channel, the actress vs actress situation has been created and the common-sense point of view has no place in it. Amid the whole discussion understanding and sensibility has been lost in all of this."

She also cleared the air and added that she is on neither side of the debate. Another post read, "And I'm neither here nor there. I'm thinking of Kangana's (Ranaut) destruction of her house is a terrible thing but Rhea's (Chakraborty) manhandling is also a terrible thing." Tisca said both news gave her "pain and neither of them is good."

However, she also believes it is sad that people are not ready for a discussion or moderate thinking. "Hum dono mein se koi bhi nahi hai, dono mein kaafi galtiyan hai and acchhe point bhi hai, why do we have to choose sides?"

Tisca Chopra: We Have To Be A Lot More Kinder A report in Hindustan Times also quoted her saying, "Free speech and tolerance is getting off track in these extreme points of view. I think we have to be a lot more kinder and broader in our thinking." Tisca On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Tisca said she is astounded to see how people are reacting to the case and its investigation. She believes if there is a conspiracy surrounding Sushant and Disha Salian's death, it should come out and added that the family needs to get closure. Tisca Chopra Was Last Seen In Hostages Tisca concluded by saying, "It is important that as few bad eggs cannot ruin the whole pond. If there are consumers and dealers (of drugs), filter them out but you can't say that everyone is like that." The actress was last seen in Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newzz and Hotstar Special web series Hostages.

