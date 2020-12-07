Tisca Chopra On Pay Disparity In Bollywood: There's No Point In Getting Mad

In the last few years, many actresses have spoken about several unfair practices in Bollywood and pay disparity has always been one of them. Now, actress Tisca Chopra, in her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, spoke about the existence of pay disparity in Bollywood and said that there's no point in getting mad about it.

Tisca, who has worked in films like Taare Zameen Par, OMG: Oh My God and Good Newwz, said, "It exists and it is not the best thing but I have always said this that there is no point in getting mad. You just get better. When you start selling tickets, then you will get more money."

She further added that she is a huge fan of Sridevi. "She was so good, she sold tickets out so she got more money than her male counterparts. So I think don't get mad, get better and you will be able to get more money. Don't waste your energy shouting and screaming 'I want more', get better and become saleable. Start writing stories, start producing, creating and then it will happen," added Chopra.

ALSO READ: Tisca Chopra Says That Irrfan Khan Stopped Her From Quitting In The Struggling Days

Tisca also spoke about facing ups and downs in her career and said, "Everyone faces ups and downs in their career and that's just life. Part of the reason for me to turn writer, director, producer is to be able to control the narrative of my life."

With respect to work, after producing two short films Chutney and Chhuri, Tisca recently donned the director's hat for Rubaru. Speaking about being behind the camera, Tisca said, "I think I have been around for a while and I am getting the opportunity to do it. I am very thankful to tell stories that I really want to tell."

ALSO READ: Tisca Chopra Asks Why Choose Sides; Destruction Of Kangana's Office & Rhea's Manhandling Is Terrible