Tisca Chopra Says That Irrfan Khan Stopped Her From Quitting In The Struggling Days

Irrfan Khan's Advice

"As I was struggling in the nineties and feeling disheartened, I would say that I wanted to quit acting because there was nothing that I could get from here, especially substantial work that I was looking forward to. I remember Tishu (Tigmanshu Dhulia) and Irrfan were there, and Irrfan promptly said, 'dekh lo, kaise har maan rahi hai, acting chhod dena hai? Theek hai, chhod de, lekin yaad rakh, apne tarike se aage badhne ke liye, himmat chahiye hoti hai... guts chahiye, guts!'"

Casting Tisca Chopra

He also went on to cast Tisca in one of the segments he produced for the TV show, Star Bestsellers. The segment was called, Hum Saath Saath Hain Kya? and was written by Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. "He gave me the right kind of challenges for an actor to stay at my battle. Along with him, Tigmanshu and few more people gave me the scope to overall challenge the scene of entertainment. He was surely instrumental in my career," Tisca added.

On Irrfan's Passing

Irrfan battled a rare cancer, called neuroendocrine that attacks different parts of your body, for over two years, before passing away on April 29 in Mumbai, due to a colon infection. Talking about his passing, Tisca said it was a personal loss to many. "I think, even if you do not know him personally, through his acting, he showed us expressions that we usually reserve for our family, friends and intimate people."

Irrfan As An Actor

She added that Irrfan showed the courage to be a vulnerable actor, and it helped him connect with the audience. "So even as an audience when you watch his film, through his performance you experience the story along with those characters. You, as an audience did not look at Irrfan, you looked with him at the world of that story. That is why it is intimate. That is why Irrfan belonged to his audience. That is why his demise is very personal to the audience. Of course, we are his close people! It is devastating for us."