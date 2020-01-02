Toofan First Look: Farhan Akhtar Packs A Punch; Says 'Toofan Uthega'

After playing an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to enter into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. Today, the actor took to his Instagram page to unveil his first look from the movie.

Sharing a still from the sports drama on his Instagram page, Farhan wrote, "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.''

In the picture, a beefed-up Farhan is seen sporting an intense look as he readies himself for a fight.

To prep for his role of a boxer, the actor even took training under Darrell Foster who has trained celebrities like Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Antonio Banderas and Woody Harrelson.

Speaking about the movie, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra earlier shared, "Toofan is not a sports drama, it is a heartfelt love story that has the boxing world as its background. It is indeed amazing to be working with Farhan again, and I am blessed to work with senior actors like Paresh Rawal and Dr Mohan Agashe. There are also two lovely girls named Mrunal Thakur and Supriya Pathak."

Toofan is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2020.

CAA Protest: Farhan Akhtar Gets Trolled As He Fails To Elaborate Why He Is Protesting [Viral Video]

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Pictures Of Their Cryotherapy Treatment