Toofan Trainer Taught Boxing To Farhan Akhtar The Way He Would To A 5-Year Old

Farhan Akhtar has been going all out prepping for the boxing film Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Sharing images and short clips of his boxing training sessions has got fans pumped up for the film.

The makers roped in Hollywood trainer Darrell Foster, who has previously worked on films like The Matrix Reloaded, The Pursuit Of Happiness, and Men In Black 3. In a tell-all interview, Darrell revealed how it was to train Farhan, admitting that he was unimpressed with him initially.

Darrell told Mid-Day, "We went back to basics, [learning] balance and ring work; [I taught him the] same way I would a five-year old, by starting from scratch. He was an open vessel. I used analogies. I would ask him to walk and fetch the gloves [at a small distance]. When he'd return, I'd ask him if he thought about how he walked, and bent down to fetch the gloves. He'd say, 'No'. And I'd say that's where we need to get you as far as fighting skills are concerned."

He further said, "I was impressed with his physicality, and his dedication. But, I've dealt with boxers for 50 years on a world-class level. What I spotted [in Akhtar] initially were things I knew I was going to have to undo. After my initial consultation via Skype, [his team] told me of the track movie [Bhaag Milkha Bhaag] that he had done. Since that involved a lot of leg work, I decided to start there, in terms of setting his speed, and teaching him how to shift his weight."

Toofan will be Farhan's second sports drama in collaboration with director Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Alongside Farhan, the film will also star Mrunal Thakur. It is scheduled for release on October 2.

