Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt As Cricket Coach Plays Saviour To Refugee Kids In War-Torn Afghanistan

The much awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt-Nargis Fakhri starrer Torbaaz is finally out! Directed by Girish Malik, the film is Dutt's first release post cancer recovery. While Sanjay Dutt plays the main protagonist, he is pitted against Rahul Dev in this film.

Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter page to unveil the official trailer of the film and wrote, "It's when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! #Torbaaz, premiering 11 December, only on

@NetflixIndia."

Watch the trailer here.

Sanjay Dutt essays the role of a man who is determined to keep refugee kids away from terror camps in war-torn Afghanistan. So, he sets up a cricket coaching camp to mould these kids as aspiring cricketers. While doing so, he faces stiff opposition from the leader of a fundamentalist camp (played by Rahul Dev) who wants to use the refugee kids as suicide bombers. The film revolves around how Dutt's character takes it upon himself to rescue the children from terrorism, as he is haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev, Torbaaz also stars Nargis Fakhri in a key role. The action-thriller is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 11.

Apart from Torbaaz, Sanjay Dutt's other upcoming projects include Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

