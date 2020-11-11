Tusshar Kapoor Confirms No Diwali Bash At Jeetendra's Home Due To Dear Friend Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Bollywood Diwali celebrations are one of the biggest events of the year in the film industry. Actors and veterans of the industry gather under one roof decked up in their finest outfits, putting their best foot forward. Fans also get a chance to see their favourite stars together off-screen, socialising and having fun. Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor are known for throwing lavish Diwali parties every year. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the parties have taken a back seat.

Last month, reports suggested that there will be no Diwali celebration this year at Jeetendra, Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor's house because of Rishi Kapoor's death. Now, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor has confirmed the reports citing the pandemic as well. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Tusshar as saying, "Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic."

Rishi Kapoor Passed Away On April 30, 2020 Notably, Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier this year on April 30, 2020. The actor's death shocked the country, especially the film fraternity. The 67-year-old actor had been battling leukaemia for two years and was also admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital before his death. It has also been reported that the Bachchans too will not be hosting a bash this year due to Rishi Kapoor's demise. Tusshar On How Kapoors Will Celebrate Diwali Coming back to Tusshar Kapoor, the Golmaal actor added that this year, the Kapoors are all about spending the festival of lights with family. "It's festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film which was released yesterday. Also, my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time of with him." Tusshar Kapoor Is Looking Forward To Spending Time With Family "This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Cancelled Because Of This Reason?

Aishwarya Rai's Look, Grand Decor & Epic Inside Pics- We Will Miss Bachchans' Diwali Bash This Year