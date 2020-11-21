Tusshar Kapoor Talks About Current Bollywood Crisis, Says The Industry Has Been Through A Lot Worse

The Hindi film industry has been going through a crisis of sorts in the eyes of the public. Although debates on nepotism and many of the industry's shortcomings were happening before too, a widespread backlash against the industry was witnessed only after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Those who are a part of the industry argue that the industry is a soft target for extremely negative criticism. They also say that the industry is constantly trying to better itself, and it isn't fair to accuse it as being a dark den of discriminatory practices and alleged illicit activities.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has grown up in the film industry, observes that the current crisis in Bollywood is a part of the process it has always gone through. He points out that it has been through a lot worse than this and will soon overcome the present turmoil too.

"I think it's a part of the process, given the extraordinary circumstances we are in. These kind of challenges also come, Bollywood ne toh isse bhi zyaada dekha hai. A flood had come once there was a strike, then swine flu, and Covid 19 too, there have been so many mountains Bollywood has really crossed, so many hurdles they have overcome. This is also something that too shall pass," said Tusshar, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about audiences, he said, "They are still hungry for good entertainment, once something good and worthwhile comes up. You see, the love people have for Bollywood will still be intact."

The key to surviving these kinds of challenges, Tusshar argues, is to be united. "We have always stuck together, right from the time of Hope 86, all industry actors had come together to organise and raise funds then. Now too, when such times come, the industry comes together. The fact that it is so important, is why we have to go through this. It's just a sign of how loved the industry is. It's like the strongest voice in the country," he said.

Talking about work, Tusshar recently co-produced the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmii, which released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It is a remake of the hit Tamil movie Kanchana, both directed by Raghava Lawrence.

