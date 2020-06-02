Tusshar Kapoor Was Worried About People’s Reaction To Having His Son Laksshya Through Surrogacy

Tusshar Kapoor became a proud father to baby boy Laksshya, in 2016. Laksshya turned all of four today, June 2, 2020. As Tusshar celebrated his son's birthday, he opened up on his decision to have Laksshya through surrogacy.

Tusshar shared that his family was supportive of his decision, and although he was confident in his ability to be a father, he was still apprehensive about how people would react to it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tusshar said, "It was my own decision but after I did it, I informed my parents and family and they were very supportive. I think Ekta (Kapoor) had planned before me but I don't know she was waiting for what, I think she was waiting for me to do it and I did it. Then, she followed after that. I guess I was the first one in the whole fraternity to do it."

Tusshar's sister, Ekta had her first child, Ravie, in February 2019.

He continued, "I was apprehensive. I was confident also but I had lots of thought in my mind. What would happen, how will people react especially in a country like India, how would the media and industry react. How will life change for me? Because I was in the spotlight, so obviously, I had apprehensions but more than anything else, I wanted to have a child. So that way I was sorted, very strong about it."

Tusshar added, "But, I guess a part of being strong is that you are aware of the plus and minus in the circumstance, there are all kinds of people in India, it is a multicultural country, it is a very diverse society, we had all kinds of opinions here but that made me cautious of how I announce my child but otherwise I was very positive."

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Nephew Laksshya Is Winning Hearts: The One Who Made Me Mommy First

ALSO READ: Jeetendra Says He Was Not Even 1 Percent Of What Tusshar Kapoor Is As A Father