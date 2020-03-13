    For Quick Alerts
      Twinkle Khanna Hides Face From Paparazzi, Fan Asks If She Had A Plastic Surgery?

      By
      |

      Twinkle Khanna, actress turned producer is currently working on something new. She was recently spotted hiding her face from the paparazzi to keep her new look under wraps. Twinkle also shared the video on her social media account later and made a joke about ongoing coronavirus scare.

      twinkle khanna unibrow

      In the post, the actress can be seen walking towards her car with her face covered with a piece of paper. The captain revealed that she is working on something new and asked her fans to 'wait for the big reveal'. She wrote, "The next thing people will do after we run out of masks:) Me? I am rocking a unibrow for something new- Wait for the big reveal 😂"

      Take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      The next thing people will do after we run out of masks:) Me? I am rocking a unibrow for something new- Wait for the big reveal 😂

      A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 12, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

      Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was quick to drop a comment on the post, "Hahah I am intrigued!", one fan wrote, "Why are you hiding your face??" while another asked if she had to cover her face because of a plastic surgery gone wrong. The comment read, @avantika2030 "Is there any plastic surgery going on??"

      Twinkle Khanna has stayed away from the screen and now prefers working behind the screen. She followed the video with a new post on Instagram today where she can be seen without any makeup on her face, sipping tea.

      The caption read, "After a week's worth of hair, make-up and shoots, it's nice to have nothing on my skin except sunblock, drink loads of tea and coffee and do what I love best-Bury my nose in some research and write away:) #ADeskJobIsTheBestJob #seriousfaceday"

      View this post on Instagram

      After a week’s worth of hair, make-up and shoots, it’s nice to have nothing on my skin except sunblock, drink loads of tea and coffee and do what I love best-Bury my nose in some research and write away:) #ADeskJobIsTheBestJob #seriousfaceday

      A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

      Meanwhile, husband Akshay has an interesting line up of films, including Sooryavanshi, which has been delayed without a confirmed new release date due to coronavirus.

