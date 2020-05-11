Twinkle Khanna On Her Messy Equation With Mom Dimple: Her Criticism, Even Light-Hearted, Would Sting

Twinkle Compares Her Mother Dimple Kapadia To An Overzealous Detective

The Mela actress wrote, "Mother is prowling around the house like an overzealous detective looking for clues of my ineptitude as a homemaker. This is an old habit. In the past, when I once asked her to babysit while I was travelling, she messaged me at 3am with photographs of dust balls she had found inside a duct in my study."

When Dimple Kapadia Made Fun Of Twinkle's Newly Done Highlights

"I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting," wrote Twinkle.

After Becoming A Mother Herself, Twinkle Developed A New Respect For Dimple

Juxtaposing her own relationship with her daughter, Nitara, against that of Dimple's, the actress wrote, "I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother's notion of me...I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently."

Twinkle Fears Her Daughter Nitara May Think Of Her Differently Than What She Expects

"In the future, she may sit on a therapist's couch and moan about something that slipped out of my mouth, perhaps just once, but has never been forgotten. Or she may tell her partner, ‘You remember 20 years ago, there was some sort of quarantine? While all the other moms were making delicious pancakes with strawberry drizzle, mine just gave me toast with some peanut butter," wrote Twinkle.

Twinkle Raises A Toast To All The Perfectly Imperfect Mothers

She continued, "I would like to propose a toast to all the perfectly imperfect mothers, but since I have run out of alcohol, the only thing I can do is pop some bread into the toaster and wave it over my head."

The Actress Feels She Is A Lot Like Her Mother Now

"In my forties, I have to concede that I am a lot like my mother. Often I catch myself calling my daughter by bizarre names like ‘nainzoid' just the way my mom, when she feels a rush of affection for me, calls me ‘tignashwer'. There are so many aspects of my personality wedged within my seven-year-old, whose tongue, like mine, is sharp enough to carve a Thanksgiving turkey," wrote the actress-turned-author.