Twinkle Khanna On Sharing Household Duties With Akshay Kumar: He And Aarav Cook, I Organize

Twinkle Khanna shared in a recent media interaction that her husband Akshay Kumar is sharing household chores during the lockdown, and has taken charge of the kitchen duties. She questioned why women should be expected to do all the household work, and that responsibilities should be shared according to skill sets.

Speaking to IANS, Twinkle said, "Men and women should share responsibilities. I feel responsibilities should not be shared according to gender. They should be shared according to skill sets. If you put someone like me in kitchen, I would be miserable. I find cooking stressful, and it is a genuine problem."

She revealed that Akshay and their son Aarav cook, whereas she organizes, orders groceries and washes utensils. "But my husband and son cook. They enjoy cooking. They put on some music and come up with fabulous dishes. I am the one who is awful at cooking. I like to organise things, I order groceries, wash utensils. Cooking is not my cup of tea. Every household should divide up chores according to people's skill sets. Gender has nothing to do with it," she said.

Twinkle also shared the 'silver lining' that she found in the lockdown. "It's a blessing. My son cooks, but I did not know he could cook so many things. Only during lockdown, I have discovered that he knows how to make rajmah and pizza from scratch. He can also make Tiramisu dessert. We have not ordered in food even for a day because we have our own two chefs in the kitchen! So I think that has been the silver lining," she said.

Twinkle is all for the Aerial #ShareTheLoad campaign, and sharing household responsibilities is something that should extend beyond the lockdown.

