Twinkle Khanna On Tenet Co-Stars Praising Dimple Kapadia: Mother Hits It Out Of The Park Once Again

Twinkle's Tweet On Tenet

The screen grab shared a part of Branagh's interview, where he spoke about Kapadia. It read, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that's nervous, I don't know what calm is.'"

The article also quoted Branagh as saying, "Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression."

The Hollywood espionage film, which was slated to release on July 17, has been moved by two weeks and will now release on July 31 due to the ongoing pandemic. Christopher, while talking about the release date, had revealed that the film is ready whenever the theatres will open.

When Twinkle Tasted Food Cooked By Mother Dimple For The First Time

Coming back to Twinkle Khanna, last month, she revealed to have had the pleasure of eating ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana' for the first time. On Twitter she wrote, "It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice:) Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana' #MamaMia." The picture she shared showed a bowl of simple yet delicious fried rice.

Twinkle On Spending Time With Family During Quarantine

Twinkle Khan has been spending the quarantine with husband Akshay Kumar and kids. She has been keeping busy with some reading, writing and gardening.