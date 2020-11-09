Twinkle Khanna On Trolls Calling Her 'Twinkle Bomb' Ahead Of Laxmii Release: I'm Rather Flattered

Twinkle Khanna Reacts Back At The Trolls

Twinkle shared a morphed picture of herself which is doing the rounds on social media and wrote, "Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for (column link) here it is:) Crop rather than repost! One added (column link)."

Twinkle Khanna Says She Finds It 'Flattering' To Be Called A Bomb In Her Middle Age

Twinkle wrote in her column for the leading daily, "The trolls have been after the man of the house's Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me."

Twinkle Khanna Reveals The Best Way To Deal With Online Trolls

She said, "It did make me wonder about online trolls though. Looking at recent studies, I discover that trolls tend to be, by and large, male, have low self-esteem and high levels of sadism. Responding to a troll, it is said is akin to ‘feeding' them as it reinforces their behavioural patterns. The best practices revolve around ignoring, reporting or blocking."

Nobody Messes With Twinkle Khanna!

"I look at another meme I am tagged in. This one comes with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you," the actress wrote in her column.