Twinkle Khanna On Trolls Calling Her 'Twinkle Bomb' Ahead Of Laxmii Release: I'm Rather Flattered
Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs FunnyBones knows how to shut down trolls like a boss. Ahead of her actor-hubby Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii's release, she has reacted to the boycott calls being made against the horror-comedy. In her weekly column in a leading newspaper, Twitter wrote about how trolls have been targeting her social media to get back at her hubby for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments with the film's title.
The actress revealed that some trolls have been sharing morphed pictures of her, in which they have turned her skin blue and put a large red bindi on her face to make it look similar to poster of Laxmmi Bomb before the film's name was changed to Laxmii.
Twinkle Khanna Reacts Back At The Trolls
Twinkle shared a morphed picture of herself which is doing the rounds on social media and wrote, "Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for (column link) here it is:) Crop rather than repost! One added (column link)."
Twinkle Khanna Says She Finds It 'Flattering' To Be Called A Bomb In Her Middle Age
Twinkle wrote in her column for the leading daily, "The trolls have been after the man of the house's Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me."
Twinkle Khanna Reveals The Best Way To Deal With Online Trolls
She said, "It did make me wonder about online trolls though. Looking at recent studies, I discover that trolls tend to be, by and large, male, have low self-esteem and high levels of sadism. Responding to a troll, it is said is akin to ‘feeding' them as it reinforces their behavioural patterns. The best practices revolve around ignoring, reporting or blocking."
Nobody Messes With Twinkle Khanna!
"I look at another meme I am tagged in. This one comes with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you," the actress wrote in her column.
Speaking about Laxmii, the film helmed by Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. It is slated to premiere today on Disney+ Hotstar.
