Twinkle Khanna Opens Up About 'Period Leave' Debate: We Are Equal, Not Identical

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has weighed in on the recent debate on social media about 'period leave'. The food delivery giant, Zomato recently announced that all its women employees, including transgender people, will be allowed to avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year. Netizens are divided on the news while some praised the company for acknowledging women's needs, others called it an insult to women fighting for equality.

Backing the move, Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna emphasised on the hashtag #EqualNotIdentical and wrote on Instagram, "Are we really saying we can't give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical."

Several fans flooded Twinkle's post with support. One user wrote, "So true," while another wrote, "Well said." Many also left heart emojis in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Earlier this month on August 8, Zomato announced up to 10 days of 'period leave' per year for its female and transgender employees. Their official statement read, "A small step for corporates, a giant leap for womankind! Period leaves are not a common phenomenon in India but little victories like these are still a cause for celebration for women everywhere!"

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently travelled to the UK with her family, including husband Akshay Kumar who is shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.

