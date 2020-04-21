Twinkle Khanna Predicted Her Future 25 Years Ago And Here's The Proof!

Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs Funny Bones, often shared her daily activities and writing process with her fans. The former actress has been away from the silver screen, but fans love her witty presence on social media. Recently, Twinkle Khanna shared that she predicted her future some 25 years ago.

According to the actress' latest post, she had predicted that she will have a husband, two kids and a dog. In the caption, she also revealed five years after this conversation with a fan, she got married to Akshay Kumar. The couple now have two kids- son Aarav and daughter Nitara and also a dog.

Twinkle, in the post, revealed that it was her first live chat with fans ever and continued, ''This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:39pm PDT

Twinkle recently broke her leg amid the lockdown and was rushed to the hospital by her husband Akshay. Referring to it, she also wrote, "Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg''.

Twinkle took a step back as an actor years ago, but earlier, she produced Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan, which was based on a biography she came across as an avid reader. The film starred Sonam K Ahuja and Radhika Apte in leading roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category.

