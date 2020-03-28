Twinkle Khanna Reveals What Akshay Kumar Said About Donating Rs 25 Crore To Coronavirus Relief

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has pledged to contribute Rs. 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund to fight the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. His wife, Twinkle Khanna revealed what Akshay said about donating such a large sum, and it will surely touch your heart.

Expressing how proud she is of her husband, Twinkle shared that Akshay couldn't hold back from doing whatever he can in this time of crisis, having had nothing himself when he first started out. Twinkle tweeted, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ' I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.'" (sic).

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Akshay had taken to his Twitter handle to announce that he will be contributing the whopping amount to the PM's relief fund, writing that this is a time when only the lives of people matters. He also wrote that we need to do

anything and everything it takes to help out.

Prime Minister Modi even replied to his tweet and welcomed his contribution. Calling it 'a great gesture,' Modi wrote, 'Let's keep donating for a healthier India.'

Even Varun Dhawan contributed to the relief fund by making a donation of Rs. 30 lakhs.

