Twinkle Khanna Says, It Took Her 46 Years And A Lockdown To Experience ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana'

Dimple Kapadia's Fired Rice

Twinkle is spending most of her time reading, writing and working in her garden. The actress-turned-author is enjoying family time. Earlier, Twinkle also shared that her son is trying his hand at cooking during the lockdown.

Aarav's Chocolate Brownie

She lauded Aarav's culinary skills and shared a picture of a chocolate brownie he baked. Calling it a proud mommy moment, she wrote, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment."

Dimple Kapadia's Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is waiting for the release of her Hollywood debut film Tenet. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and others in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, worldwide.