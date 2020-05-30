Twinkle Khanna Says, It Took Her 46 Years And A Lockdown To Experience ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana'
Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram to share about a new experience during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to this pandemic. The former actress said she got to experience what others mean by 'maa ke haath ka khana' for the first time in her life.
Mrs Funny Bones revealed that her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia cooked her a delicious bowl of fried rice. Twinkle shared a picture of the delicious-looking bowl of rice filled with veggies, and wrote in the caption, "It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana' #MamaMia."
Dimple Kapadia's Fired Rice
Twinkle is spending most of her time reading, writing and working in her garden. The actress-turned-author is enjoying family time. Earlier, Twinkle also shared that her son is trying his hand at cooking during the lockdown.
Aarav's Chocolate Brownie
She lauded Aarav's culinary skills and shared a picture of a chocolate brownie he baked. Calling it a proud mommy moment, she wrote, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment."
Dimple Kapadia's Upcoming Film
Meanwhile, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is waiting for the release of her Hollywood debut film Tenet. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and others in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020, worldwide.
