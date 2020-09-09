Twinkle Khanna Shares Akshay Kumar's Pic From Birthday Celebration; Wishes From Celebs Pour In

Today (September 9, 2020), Mr Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar turned a year older, and B-town celebrities shared warm birthday wishes for the actor. Akshay, who debuted in 1991 with Saugandh, has given many blockbusters in the last three decades. He's well-known known for out-of-the-box characters, and breaking stereotypes with his films. Let's have a look at how his family and industry friends have wished the actor on his special day.

Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday!" Twinkle also shared a picture of a handmade card made by daughter Nitara for her daddy.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, shared an old picture of Akshay with Karisma Kapoor and wrote, "This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar ❤️🎈🎈."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who has worked with Akshay in Housefull franchise, wrote, "My Brother, My Friend, My Co-Actor - I love you Sundi - I wish you only the best - @akshaykumar."

Actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her Padman co-star on her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year.. see you soooon!"

Actress Huma Qureshi who will next be seen in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay, wrote, "You Inspire @akshaykumar ❤️ Thank you sir for being the best co-star ever! The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know .. #happybirthday #best."

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a goofy picture with Akshay and wrote, "Happy bday to my FAVOURITE co-star and human being! You set new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. (Using this opportunity to share this epic throwback of us!! 😅) @akshaykumar."

(Social media posts are unedited.)