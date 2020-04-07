Twinkle Khanna Shares JK Rowling's Post About Breathing Techniques To Relieve COVID-19 Symptoms

Former actress and author, Twinkle Khanna has been practising self-isolation, like many others, during the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress, in an effort to help those suffering from Coronavirus symptoms, shared a link to a video about breathing remedies, on her social media handle.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, recently took to her Instagram profile and shared that she was suffering from some COVID-19 symptoms, but is now well, thanks to her husband's advice, who is a doctor in the UK. Twinkle shared the same post with her fans and captioned it as, "May just help and certainly can't do any harm. I have the link posted in my bio for those you want to see it."(sic)

JK Rowling's original post read, 'Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks, I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna is making time for her family, some reading, writing and self-care amid the isolation. Last week, Twinkle was rushed to a hospital after she injured her leg. However, she is now well and back at home. She often interacts with fans through her social media accounts and is doing her best to spread more awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to new reports on Tuesday morning, 23 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra bringing the tally up to 891 in the state, while the number of COVID-19 positive people around the country has crossed over 4400 cases.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In This Throwback Video From '90s Is Just Unmissable

'Guilty' Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals BFF Alia Bhatt's Acting Advice For Her