Twinkle Khanna Slammed By Suchitra Krishnamoorthi For Calling Herself A ‘Bad As* Mom’

Yesterday (May 10, 2020), when the entire world celebrated Mother's Day, actress Twinkle Khanna, who's known for her humour, shared a video on her Twitter page and captioned it as, "What mothers really want for Mother's Day but can't tell their kids. So what kind of mom are you - The bad mom, the badass mom or the badass mom with a good posterior?"

In the video, Twinkle Khanna can be heard as saying, "I want to be free from all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions. Don't ask me where's your blue T-shirt, don't ask me which bottle your dragging toy has fallen into, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what will happen to your A-level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend Ishita, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift. Especially, when my little one, when she doesn't get her way, looks at me and says bad mumma. Deep down I don't think I am a bad mom, I think I am a bad-a** mom, though I have a perfectly fine posterior."

While many netizens applauded Twinkle's witty take on motherhood, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wasn't very pleased with her video and slammed the actress for the same.

Suchitra retweeted Twinkle's post and wrote, "Dearest @mrsfunnybones. Let's change r definition of bad ass woman shall we - how abt u ask how ur husband #AkshayKumar s contribution to #PMCaresFund has been utilized for peoples welfare during the #coronavirus crisis rather than what ur cook has put in ur sons Tiffin."

Suchitra also shared two long posts on Instagram, wherein she trashed Twinkle Khanna. Later, she deleted all the posts and deactivated the 'comments' section of her Instagram page.

