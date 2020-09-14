Twinkle Khanna Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial: They Took A Young Woman & Cut Her In Half

Here's What Twinkle Wrote..

"He is not the only Indian to have performed this sleight of hand. It took sixty-odd years but we are now seeing a resurgence of illusionists holding forth from studios, on panel discussions and even streaming videos from their homes. For the last few months, we have been watching these performances every day," wrote Khanna, while using PC Sorcar's magic as a metaphor to shed light on Rhea's case.

Twinkle Comes Out In Support Of Rhea

While slamming the media, Twinkle wrote, "They took a young woman and cut her in half. They sliced through her T-shirt, one that stated 'Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you', the blade going into her flesh, her very life draining away before a live audience of millions."

She Further Added..

"What do these magicians tell themselves when the camera is switched off I wonder? Do they justify it as mere collateral damage- one life in exchange for entertaining and distracting 1.3 billion for months?" wondered Khanna in her opinionated piece.

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Twinkle's Take On Rhea's Case

Twinkle received mixed response from her followers. While some praised her for her witty take on Rhea's case, others criticised the actress and expressed their disappointment.

While praising Twinkle, a user wrote, "Thanks for taking a stand and love the analogy. So well written."

"Damn. U can blame media all you want but the same media is used as propaganda to promote the movies produced by your husband or the movie he stars in - so is that magic okay? You don't get to pick and choose the media the audience prefers. Shame on you to insinuate that the common public is foolish and incapable of doing their research and standing up for what they believe in. Shame on you for choosing feminism at ur convenience and calling us hypnotized for supporting women who are not from the film industry. Such a disappointment," wrote another user while slamming Khanna.

(Social media posts are unedited.)