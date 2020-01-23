Twitter Is Convinced Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Dating, Call Them 'Mr & Mrs Kaushal'

After Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's dating rumours, B-town is currently gushing over the new power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two have been making headlines for quite some time due to their outings around the city. The two were recently snapped together and fans are already calling them 'Mr and Mrs Kaushal'.

Kat and Vicky were recently spotted attending director Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash in Mumbai. While the two didn't leave together, inside videos showed the two spending time together. Vicky was also seen cheering for Katrina in one of the clips and now their latest snaps circulating on social media show them heading for another party hosted by a mutual friend.

Vicky was seen sporting a black hoodie and sweatpants while Katrina was seen in a white t-shirt keeping it casual with a no make up look. As the pictures hit the internet, fans started calling them, 'Mr and Mrs Kaushal' and some also game them a cute nickname, 'VicKat'.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy working on Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi costarring, Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Vicky will be working on several projects over 2020, his line up includes Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sardar Udham Singh biopic and period drama Takht.

